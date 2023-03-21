

The Canadian Press





A 15-year-old student has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two staff members at a Halifax high school were stabbed on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Tuesday saying the two victims are recovering in hospital and are listed in serious but stable condition.

They confirmed that the accused — a student at the school — was treated in hospital for stab wounds, but there was no indication of how he received those wounds.

The teenager appeared in youth court in Halifax Tuesday morning with a bandage on the front of his neck, as the reading of charges was waived and a bail hearing was set for Thursday.

He didn't speak but appeared calm, and as he departed the room his mother touched her heart and gestured her hand towards him. There is a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act on the identity of the accused.

Terry Nickerson, the youth Crown prosecutor, indicated to the court during a brief hearing that he expected a psychiatric assessment would be carried out.

The prosecutor said outside of court that "at this stage" the Crown has given notice it will seek an adult penalty, while noting it is early in the proceedings.

Police say officers were dispatched to Charles P. Allen High School in the Bedford area at 9:20 a.m. Monday, and a suspect was arrested outside the school 11 minutes later.

The police statement Tuesday said the boy has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon.

The school had been scheduled to reopen today with counselling being provided to students and staff, but afternoon classes were cancelled. About 1,700 students in grades 10 to 12 attend the school, which is among the largest in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.