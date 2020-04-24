Halifax police responding to reports of shots being fired
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred early Sunday morning in Halifax.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 3:20PM EDT
HALIFAX - Police are responding to reports of shots being fired in a suburb of Halifax.
The RCMP are saying on Twitter they have asked some residents to stay indoors in the Haliburton Heights area.
Cpl. Lisa Croteau, a spokeswoman for the force, said in a telephone interview there were unconfirmed reports of a gun being fired in the Hammonds Plains, N.S., area.
There were also media reports of police going to a scene at a shop in Dartmouth Crossing.