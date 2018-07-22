

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - U.S. President Donald Trump -- or at least a culinary version of him -- may be rendered speechless after a Halifax-based doughnut shop released a new creation to celebrate Pride Week.

Vandal Doughnuts recently came out with a sticky-sweet treat depicting the controversial politician donning a bright pink ball gag -- a bondage tool used in sadomasochism and BDSM.

A photo of the kinky confection posted on the business' social media bears a bold caption: "Tariff me baby."

Vandal Doughnuts' sales and catering manager Matthew Evans says the idea was borne out of a desire to poke fun at Trump, who has recently come under fire for steep tariffs placed on Canadian steel and aluminum, along with his immigration policies.

Dubbed the "Dumbnut," Evans says the daring dessert uses banana-flavoured cotton candy to achieve the president's signature hairstyle, peach fondant to fill in his face, and a gumball in his mouth with a ball gag drawn on top.

He says the concoction seems to be a hit among local doughnut fans.