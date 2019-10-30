

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A homeowner says he has reached a deal with the Town of Milton to keep his Halloween fundraiser on track after a complaint was filed about his decorations.

Mitch Garber, who has constructed a haunted house for the past six years to raise money for The Kidney Foundation of Canada, told CTV News Toronto that a town bylaw officer paid him a visit this year, demanding that he remove the decorations that had been placed on municipal property next to his home.

He said he was told if he didn’t remove the decorations from the grassy boulevard directly across from his house, he would be fined.

“People are angry with the Town. They are angry with the person (who complained),” Garber said. “You know, just let it be.”

After making his case to the Town of Milton, Garber said the two sides came up with a resolution.

Local councillor Mike Cluett said some minor modifications were requested to keep items off of the sidewalk but noted that Garber will now be allowed to keep the decorations up until Nov. 1.

In a post on the Facebook page for his fundraiser, Garber said he decided to raise money for the foundation after he was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2013.

In total, he said he has raised about $40,000 for the foundation over the past six years.