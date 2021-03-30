Halton and York regions will begin accepting vaccination appointments from residents as young as 65 tomorrow, becoming the first places in the GTHA to do so.

COVID-19 vaccinations had previously been limited to residents 70 and above in both public health units

but Halton Region announced on Tuesday morning that it would extend the eligibility window to include any resident born in 1956 or earlier. York Region then announced the same a few hours later, noting that it planned to open up a block of 15,000 additional appointments at the same time.

In further expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, Halton and York became the first public health unit in the GTA to begin vaccinating people in their 60s who do not fall under priority groups.

That said pharmacies in a number of hot spot communities, including Toronto, have been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals between the ages of 60 and 69 for weeks now.

The move to widen the eligibility in some communities comes just a few days after Toronto expanded vaccine access to residents 70 and above in response to thousands of unbooked appointments at its clinics.