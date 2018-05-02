

The Associated Press





A Catholic school board in southern Ontario has suspended a fundraising policy that prevents students from raising money for organizations that publicly support abortion, contraception and euthanasia, among other activities.

The Halton Catholic District School Board says it will hold off on its “Sanctity of Life” policy until after it has consulted the school community.

The move comes after the policy was criticized by parents and the province's education minister.

The board, which is responsible for schools in Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville, introduced the policy in February.

The initial resolution called for an end to all fundraising efforts benefiting organizations that “publicly support ... abortion, contraception, sterilization, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research.”

The policy was implemented immediately, but has now been placed on hold until at least the 2018-19 school year.