Three male suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of recent carjackings in Oakville.

The incidents happened on May 27 at Oakville Entertainment Centrum on Winston Park Drive., on May 30 at Dorval Crossing plaza on North Service Road and on June 3 at a plaza at 525 Iroquois Shore Road.

Halton Regional Police said the suspects targeted newer model Range Rovers parked in commercial parking lots.

According to police, one of the suspect vehicles was observed near Etobicoke’s Sherway Gardens Mall on June 6.

Investigators allege the vehicle’s occupants “appeared to be preparing to conduct another carjacking of a Range Rover at the mall.” Officers from HRPS quickly intervened and arrested three male suspects: Marcolammar Layne, 22, of Welland, Jayden Mesquita, 21, of North York, and Augustus Francois, 21, of Toronto. Layne and Mesquita are each facing a slew of related charges, while Francis has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and flight from police.

Anyone with further information about this investigation should contact HRPS’s 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Halton police are reminding drivers to be aware of their surroundings when entering and exiting their vehicle and when driving.

They’re also advising anyone who falls victim to a carjacking to protect themselves, but also to not fight with the suspects, who are “often armed and can be violent.”

Police said victims should instead get to a safe place and call 911.

Due to a notable increase in carjackings in the GTHA, several police services came together in recent weeks and formed a task force to coordinate law enforcement efforts and share resources. Lead by York Regional Police, the task force includes Toronto police, Peel police, Durham police, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario.

“Carjackings are often violent and affect the larger community, as well as the victims involved. This collaborative approach targets the criminals committing carjackings as well as the organized criminal groups behind them, HRPS said in a June 7 news release.