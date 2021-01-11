Oakville Mayor Rob Burton has resigned from the Halton Police Board after telling Police Chief Steve Tanner that it would be OK for him to travel to Florida over the holidays.

Burton, who was the chair of the board, made the announcement in a statement issued late Monday afternoon.

In it, he said that he is now “deeply regretful for my response to the chief's proposed trip,” despite previously authorizing it.

“I regret sincerely that I focussed at the time on the ways the chief's trip qualified as essential travel,” he said. “I should have recommended against it because it could generate public concern about me not setting a higher example than the rules and guidelines actually called for.”

Tanner released a statement last week confirming that he did travel south “to address some personal business matters” but did so with “with the knowledge and support” of Burton.

Tanner, however, conceded that making the trip despite advice from public health officials against non-essential travel was a “poor decision” that he now “deeply regrets.”

News of the trip surfaced in the wake of several other officials, including former Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips and the president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health System, being forced to resign after their own decisions to travel outside the country during a global pandemic became public.

The trip also coincided with the death of a Halton police officer who suffered a medical episode while on duty, leaving Tanner unable to support his grieving officers in person.

In an interview with CP24 following Burton’s resignation on Monday, Halton Regional Police Association President Clay Gillis said that a lot of officers and members of the community believe Tanner should resign for his decision to travel to Florida. Gillis said that while the association itself hasn’t made that request, it has asked for more information.

“I don’t think that people are satisfied that this meets the standards of essential travel in the current climate we are in,” he said.

Burton had defended Tanner as recently as Friday, telling CP24 that he “leads our police service in an exemplary manner and will continue to do so.”

In a statement provided to CP24 earlier on Monday, the Halton Police Board said that it will be holding a special meeting on Friday “to obtain legal advice” in response to “concerns regarding Chief Tanner’s recent travel.”

The board says that it will then deal with the matter at its next public meeting on Jan. 28th.

Tanner declined to appear on CP24 for an interview on Monday but did point out that he travelled with “prior approval.”