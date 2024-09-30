Halton police say they have identified 51 motorcycles that have been riding around the GTA without plates and have laid a number of charges following an investigation targeting unplated motorcycles and dangerous drivers.

"Project #unplated" was initiated due to an "unprecedented" number of unplated motorcycles failing to stop for police, behaviour most often seen during the warm summer weather, police saidin a news release Monday.

"These unplated motorcycles are often used in racing, stunt driving and dangerous driving occurrences," police said.

Throughout the summer, police posted pictures on social media of unplated motorcycles which were spotted driving through Halton Region. They then asked the public to reach out with tips about the motorcyclists.

"As a result of Project Unplated, 51 motorcycles were identified where their licence plates were concealed/obstructed or not present," police said. "The intelligence gathered was shared with GTA police services to assist those services with their own investigations."

A number of charges were laid and a total of five motorcycles were towed or impounded by police during the project.

While some motorcyclists were let off with a warning, police laid a variety of charges, including careless driving, speeding, stunt driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, unnecessary noise, and using fake plates.

Officers used a number of techniques during the investigation in order to "strategically and safely" stop motorcycles to prevent pursuits, police said.

They noted that motorcyclists are vulnerable road users and over-represented in road deaths.

"The HRPS hopes that this increased enforcement through Project #Unplated will help save lives and increase the safety of our roads for all users," police said.

The GTA has seen a rising number of complaints around stunt driving and speeding, sometimes involving groups of motorcyclists.

Police released photos Monday of several motorcycles that have yet to be identified. They are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.