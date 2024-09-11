Halton police bust group in connection with GTA theft of dozens of vehicles worth over $3M in ‘Project Ninja’
Police are shown during a news conference to announce the results of an auto theft investigation dubbed 'Project Ninja' on Sept. 11, 2024.
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2024 10:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2024 10:28AM EDT
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
The vehicles were stolen from the GTA and were destined to be shipped overseas, police say.
Police say they have also brought 55 charges against eight suspects in the investigation so far.
More details to come…