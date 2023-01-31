

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





The business, formally known as “Nashville North,” is located at 530 Guelph Street in Halton Hills.

Police say the investigation began after local residents complained about events taking place at the site.

Events would take place in the evening hours of the weekend and draw large crowds, police said.

Additional officers were deployed to the area and RIDE programs were increased for community safety, police said in a media release.

On Jan. 31, police charged 53-year-old Richard Marshall with two counts of unlawfully selling liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act in connection with the investigation.