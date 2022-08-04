Halton police investigating after one person shot in Burlington
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Burlington on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Share:
Published Thursday, August 4, 2022 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 4, 2022 9:49PM EDT
Halton police are investigating after one person was shot in Burlington on Thursday evening.
Few details have been released on the shooting that occurred near Spring Gardens Road and Plains Road West.
There is no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
The circumstances of the incident are unknown.