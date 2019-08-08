

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Halton Regional police are asking for the public's help after a man was allegedly assaulted and abducted in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.

It is reported that between 1:45 p.m. and 1:50 p.m., an unidentified man was walking on the south of Queensway Drive near Cleta Street when a silver Dodge Caravan and a two-door black Honda Civic pulled up.

Police said a man got out of the Caravan while two men exited the Honda.

The three suspects then chased the unidentified man to a residential property on Cleta Drive, police said.

It is alleged that the victim was assaulted before the suspects put him into the Dodge Caravan.

Police said evidence suggests that the victim was taken from the area against his will.

The Dodge Caravan with the victim was last seen southbound on Cleta Street towards Glenwood School Drive.

The victim is described to be a man in his 30s, white, wearing dark coloured shorts, a black and green t-shirt.

Police are looking for four suspects.

The passenger of the Dodge Caravan is described as white, male, slim build, wearing no short and camo shorts.

The driver of the Honda Civic is described as male, white, wearing a tan baseball cap, black pants with white stripes down leg, white shoes and a white t-shirt.

The passenger of the Honda Civic is descibed as man, white, wearing black track pants, black hoodie with the hood up, and white high top shoes.

Police have no description of the fourth suspect, the driver of the Dodge Caravan, as the person did not exit the vehicle.

Police said the whereabouts and condition of the male and the four suspects are not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.