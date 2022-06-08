Seniors in Halton Region are being urged to practice proactive vigilance following a recent increase in so-called emergency scams, say police.

Halton Regional Police said victims usually receive a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandchild.

The caller reportedly claims to be in some kind of trouble and says they need money immediately.

Police said victims may receive calls from two people, one who purports to be their loved ones and another who claims to be a police officer, lawyer, or bondsman.

“The caller will ask potential victims a series of leading questions which prompts them to volunteer personal information,” HRP said in a news release, noting victims don’t often verify the caller’s story until their money is handed over.

“Callers say that they don't want others to find out what has happened.”

Police said the suspects will ask for the money to be delivered in cash to a “bail bondsman” or an employee of the law firm or court.

Anyone with information about a fraud or any other crime should contact the Regional Fraud Bureau Intake Office at 905-465-8741 or Fraud@haltonpolice.ca. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.