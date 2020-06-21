

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A Halton police officer has been suspended after a video appeared to show an officer pushing a man to the ground during an “altercation” in Oakville.

The video, which circulated on social media on Saturday, showed a police officer appearing to shove a man several times.

At one point in the video, the man falls to the ground after being pushed by police.

Three other officers are also seen in the video watching the incident happen.

In a statement on Sunday, Halton police Chief Stephen Tanner said the officer who made direct physical contact with the man was suspended with pay.

“That is a decision that I am responsible for as your Chief of Police,” Tanner said.

“I am extremely concerned with what I have seen in this particular video, particularly the actions of all four officers who were present at the time of the incident.”

Tanner said police believe the incident occurred in April.

While he received many calls for the immediate firing of the officer, Tanner said there must be a full and fair investigation into the incident.

“We know the video shows actions that erode your trust in us,” Tanner said.

“As your Chief of Police, I can assure you that this matter will be dealt with appropriately and as swiftly as possible, and individual(s) disciplined accordingly.”