

The Canadian Press





Halton Region Public Health says it has confirmed the area's first case of monkeypox.

The health unit says the individual is isolating at home and all contacts have been notified.

Local medical officer of health Dr. Hamidah Meghani says most people with monkeypox will have mild symptoms, but children, pregnant women and the immunocompromised are at higher risk for severe disease.

Toronto Public Health says there are eight confirmed cases in the city, 16 who tested negative and 17 more case under investigation.

Health officials say anyone who has been in close person-to person contact with someone who has monkeypox can catch the virus.

Quebec's Health Department said Tuesday the province has a total of 90 confirmed cases of the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.