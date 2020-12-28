The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is investigating after two people were rescued from a house fire in Acton on Monday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Cobblehill Road at around 9:20 a.m. for a reported fire after a resident of the house contacted 911, Halton Regional Police say.

When firefighters entered the home, they rescued one female resident inside and paramedics immediately began life-saving measures.

Crews also rescued the resident who called 911 from a balcony at the rear of the house.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment and police say a woman in her 60s is listed in serious condition.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but police and the OFM are investigating.