Two people have been taken to hospital after being pulled from a fire at a Hamilton apartment building.



The fire broke out at 326 Concession Street at around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.



Crews arrive to find heavy smoke and flames at the scene.



Two occupants of the building were pulled from the building and transported to hospital, Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe told CP24. There was no immediate word on their conditions.



The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, Cunliffe said.