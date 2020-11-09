

The Canadian Press





DUNDAS, Ont. - Hamilton's public health unit is reporting seven more COVID-19 cases at a long-term care home that's dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

The health unit says 11 residents and eight staff members at the home outside the city have now tested positive for the virus.

St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, Ont., says it has closed its Birch and Balsam Trail units in the North Tower in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement posted to its website, the long-term care home says absences from the units are not permitted until the outbreak is declared over by public health authorities.

Medical appointments will still be allowed with the resident and the person transporting them wearing a mask.

Otherwise, all general indoor visits are cancelled at this time and all non-essential activities are discontinued at the home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.