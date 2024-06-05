McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hamilton Health Sciences confirmed that one child died in May and another died in June. One child passed away the day after their surgery, while the second died nine days after the procedure.

The spokesperson added that while there is no apparent connection between the two cases, the hospital has suspended scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries “out of an abundance of caution.”

The statement noted that procedures will be on pause until “a comprehensive review of the program can be completed by independent, external subject matters.”

“Our deepest condolences go to these families for their tragic loss,” the statement, which was emailed to CP24 on Wednesday, read.

“Our teams are in the process of informing patients/families that their scheduled care/surgery is affected.”

At this point a cause of death in the two separate cases has not been released.

The hospital will continue to carry out emergent surgeries and the Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Clinic “remains operational,” Hamilton Health Sciences said.