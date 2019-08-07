

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A 54-year-old elementary school principal in Hamilton has been charged with sexual assault after a female student reported an incident that allegedly occurred in the 2017 school year.

Hamilton police say that the student came forward in Jan. 2019, alleging she had been assaulted by the principal of Ryerson Elementary School.

After an investigation by detectives, the principal of the school, identified as Damir (Dan) Ivankovic, of Stoney Creek, was arrested on Tuesday.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He was released on a promise to appear and will return to court on Sept. 3.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Supt. Sue Dunlop said the board is cooperating with the investigation.

“We know that it is important to you, as parents, to feel confident that children are well cared for and protected while they are at school,” Dunlop said. “We take this responsibility seriously, and so do our staff. We want to assure you that Ryerson Elementary School continues to be a safe place for your child to learn and grow.”

Dunlop said a temporary principal has been assigned to the school while they select a new principal for the school.

Police said Ivankovic was placed on home assignment while the charges make their way through the courts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Acting Sgt. Robert Lejeune at 905-540-6375.