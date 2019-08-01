

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A Hamilton firefighter suffered serious injuries after falling during a rescue at Albion Falls.

Police say emergency crews were called to Albion Falls in Hamilton shortly after 9:30 p.m. after a female was injured while hiking with two men.

Police say the group was unable to get to safety and firefighters responded for the rescue.

Shortly after fire crews gained access to the area, police say one firefighter fell. The firefighter suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The female injured at the falls was taken to hospital to be treated for an ankle injury.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.