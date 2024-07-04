Hamilton Public Health Services is reporting the presence of toxin-producing blue-green algae at a beach near the city’s downtown core.

The health unit said that warning signs will be posted at Pier 4 Park beach and the closure will remain in effect until the blue-green algae subsides.

“Hamilton Public Health Services will continue to monitor, gather water samples, and provide updates,” the agency said in a news release Thursday. “Contact with blue-green algae should be avoided due to the potential health risks associated with it.”

The health unit advised residents and visitors to avoid all contact with the water along the shoreline of Pier 4 Park beach, and if they do come in contact with the water, they should wash themselves off as soon as possible with clean water.

“Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is visible,” the public health unit said.

“Adverse health effects are mainly caused by drinking the water that is contaminated with blue-green algae toxins.”

The agency said that people who come into contact with visible blue-green algae or ingest water containing blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Anyone who has recently been in direct contact with the waters at Pier 4 Park beach and is experiencing headaches, fever, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting is advised to contact their primary care provider, the health unit said.