A high school in Hamilton is being evacuated after receiving a bomb threat this morning, Hamilton police say.

At around 8 a.m., police said in tweet that they were evacuating Glendale Secondary School on Rainbow Drive, near Nash Road and King Street.

“Police are working to clear the building at this time. Thank you for your patience as we work through this.,” Hamilton police said in the tweet.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details have been released so far.