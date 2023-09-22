Hamilton high school evacuated after bomb threat: police
Published Friday, September 22, 2023 9:40AM EDT
A Hamilton high school has been evacuated this morning in response to a bomb threat, police say.
Police said the threat was made to Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School, located on Upper Sherman Avenue, near Rymal Road East.
No injuries have been reported.
Officers are on scene and are asking people to avoid the area as police investigate.
