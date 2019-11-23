

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 70-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in a Hamilton hit-and-run Friday morning.

According to police, the collision occurred at the intersection of King Street East and Cameron Avenue at around 11:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was walking westbound on King Street East and crossed over to Cameron Avenue South, but was hit by a Ford F150.

Police said the driver of the vehicle allegedly continued to make their left hand turn and then fled the area.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Hamilton police are investigating the incident, calling the fatal collision the region’s ninth driving fatality of 2019.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the incident is believed to be a 1997-2004 gray Ford F150 with silver trim along the bottom, and silver bumpers.

The vehicle also has a rusted front passenger side rim and a white sticker on the rear driver’s windshield.

The driver is described by investigators as a white male who was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, or crime stoppers.