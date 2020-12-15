A Hamilton shopping mall has decided to extend its hours for the holiday season, even as public health officials urge residents to stay home as much as possible amid surging numbers of COVID-19 infections.

In a statement provided to CP24, Cadillac Fairview said that it decided to extend the shopping hours at CF Lime Ridge as part of a wider effort to encourage consumers to “shop during non-peak hours throughout the week to help spread out traffic in the centre.”

The decision comes one week after Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued an order requiring that stores and shopping malls enforce lower capacity limits and screen customers for COVID-19 symptoms at their entrances.

It also comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city continue to rise.

The most recent data available from the province suggests that Hamilton has a weekly incidence rate of 97.3 new cases per 100,000 people, which is the highest of any Ontario region not currently under a lockdown.

To support this new mandate around occupancy levels, Cadillac Fairview is working with its retail clients to ensure compliance and is encouraging consumers to shop during non-peak hours throughout the week to help spread out traffic in the centre,” Cadillac Fairview said in the statement provided to CP24. “We recently extended our operating hours at CF Lime Ridge to allow shoppers more time to shop throughout the holiday season. We will continue to have additional staff and security presence at our centres to help manage capacity requirements.”

The extended hours at CF Lime Ridge will see the mall remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week through Dec. 23.