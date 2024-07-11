Hamilton man accused of sexually assaulting two women he met on dating app
Tianyi Yang, 21, of Hamilton, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Thursday, July 11, 2024 6:13PM EDT
A Hamilton man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women he met on an online dating app.
Toronto police said the incidents occurred on March 9 near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue and on June 30 in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road West in Oakville.
The suspect connected with two 20-year-old women using a dating app and used the name Andrew, police said.
He later met the two women in person separately and allegedly sexually assaulted them.
Following their investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Tianyi Yang on Wednesday. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with choking and one count of assault.
Police have released a photo of Yang as investigators believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.