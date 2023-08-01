A Hamilton man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly stole bleachers from a local little league and tried to sell them for scrap metal.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Hamilton police said the Ancaster Little League’s aluminum bleachers—valued at over $10,000—were reported stolen on June 27.

Investigators said they found the bench seats had been brought to a nearby recycling facility for scrap metal.

Police said 28-year-old Naithan Bachiu-Tait was identified as “one of the individuals responsible for the theft” and arrested on July 20. It’s unclear if any other suspects are wanted in connection with the alleged theft.

Bachiu-Tait is charged trafficking in property over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and theft over $5,000. He’s also charged with failure to comply with a release order and three counts of failure to comply with probation.

It’s unclear if the bleachers were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Brandon Smith at 905-546-8925 or Det. Sgt. Shane Groombridge at 905-546-2991.

“Hamilton Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue working diligently to combat property crime and related crimes in our community,” a news release read.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.