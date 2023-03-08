A Hamilton man has been charged in connection with several sexual assault investigations and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Hamilton Police say that the accused, a 27-year old man, met multiple victims and began communicating with them through online and mobile apps.

He then allegedly arranged to meet with them by “financially enticing them to have their photos taken for social media” before sexually assaulting them, police say.

Anthony Musgrove has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, one count of resisting a peace officer and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Police say that Musgrove is known to be active in other jurisdictions including Toronto and Niagara, and that he may have used the aliases: “Tony Williams,” “Tony Stovel” and “DJ.”

Police are asking any additional victims or anyone with information to contact Detective Katie Walker of the Sex Crimes Unit at 905-546-4846 or the Special Victims Unit at 905-540-5553.