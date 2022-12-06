A Hamilton man has been charged after a number of cellphones were stolen from an Etobicoke store on Monday.

Toronto police said the robbery occurred in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

A man wearing a mask and gloves entered a store, approached the checkout counter, and allegedly demanded cell phones. Police said the man indicated that he had a handgun.

Investigators allege he then went behind the counter and took an unknown quantity of cellphones, placing them in his backpack.

Police said the man shortly fled the store on foot.

An employee followed the man outside and alerted nearby uniformed officers. As a result, a foot pursuit ensued, and the man was taken into custody.

With the help of the Toronto Police Dog Services, police said they were able to recover the cellphones as well as a loaded handgun and some clothing worn by the suspect during the robbery.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Andrew Palmer, is facing 10 charges, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said Palmer appeared in court on Tuesday morning. They're asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.