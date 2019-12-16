

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario has cancelled plans to build a 17-stop light-rail project in Hamilton.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the government will no longer fund the project.

The reversal comes after Premier Doug Ford's government promised during the 2018 election to move ahead with the transit project during the 2018 election.

Mulroney says the project costs - initially estimated to be $1 billion in 2014 - have increased to $5.5 billion.

The project was first announced by the previous Liberal government, which said it would pay the entire cost to build the rail line.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the project's cancellation is a “betrayal” of his city.