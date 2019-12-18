

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger is accusing Premier Doug Ford of cancelling a planned LRT for the city without any meaningful consultation, a decision that he says amount to a “personal betrayal.”

In an open letter that was sent to Ford on Wednesday, Eisenberger said that the City of Hamilton has been left “reeling” after his government backtracked on a promise to build a 14-kilometre, 17-stop transit line through the heart of the city.

“I called this a betrayal and I stand by that. This is a personal betrayal by you as premier,” Eisenberger writes. “I thought you were a man of your word, but I was wrong.”

While it was the previous Liberal government that initially committed to funding the line, Ford’s government re-committed to the project in its 2019 budget.

In advocating for the project’s sudden cancellation, Ford’s government has cited a third-party report that found its cost – initially pegged at $1 billion – had risen to $5.5 billion.

When asked, provincial officials said they could not release the third-party report, saying it contained proprietary information.

Eisenberger said that city officials did receive the updated figures from the province last Thursday but were given no opportunity to seek answers to a number of unanswered questions prior to Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney announcing the cancellation of the line on Monday.

In his open letter Eisenberger included six unanswered questions that he said staff weren’t given an opportunity to ask but that residents “deserve” answers to now.

Those questions surround an unexplained “increase in capital construction cost, over and above significant allowances for contingency and escalation,” and an apparent “discrepancy” in how city costs were calculated and escalated.

“Your minister failed to share information and dispensed with engaging in any constructive dialogue. Eisenberger writes in the letter. “Following repeated requests, we received the preliminary cost estimates late last Thursday, December 12 but were not afforded an opportunity to discuss the estimates prior to meeting Minister Mulroney on Monday, December 17 just prior to her announcement of the cancellation of the project.”

‘Millions wasted’

The provincial government has so far refused to reveal the cost of cancelling the project but in his letter Eisenberger said that “millions of dollars have been wasted doing advance engineering work and preparations.”

He also said that Metrolinx is “is now one of the largest landlords in the city after acquiring dozens of properties needed for the route.”

In a news release issued earlier on Wednesdays, Official Opposition Leader Andrew Horwath called on the provincial government to release the full cost of cancelling the line.

“More than $180 million in public money has already gone into the Hamilton LRT, along with an untold amount of private investment from developments counting on the LRT,” Horwath said. “The people of Ontario deserve to know how much more of their money Doug Ford is planning to spend to scrap the plan for this vital piece of transit infrastructure.”