

Chris Herhalty, CP24.com





Two Hamilton men were arrested and charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Brampton teen outside a house party on New Year’s Eve.

Two minutes before midnight on Dec. 31, 2019, police and paramedics were called to a home on Alderbury Crescent, off Bramalea Road in Brampton, for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find Jordan Henry suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources told CP24 at the time of the incident that Henry was about to enter a New Year’s Eve party in a home when he was shot.

His sister told reporters he loved football and his studies, and had plans to attend college after graduation.

A Hamilton man and a Kitchener woman were arrested in the days after Henry’s killing.

On Wednesday, two other Hamilton men, identified as Mohammed Shokri, 18 and Abdikadir Abdi, 20, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators now say they have located everyone sought for Henry’s murder.

Shokri and Abdi were expected to appear for a bail hearing in Brampton on Thursday.