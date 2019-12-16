

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 54-year-old Hamilton middle school principal on home assignment awaiting trial stemming from an allegation of sexual assault on one of his students earlier this year is facing new allegations from at least two other underage victims.

In Jan. 2019, a student at Ryerson Elementary School came forward to police saying that the principal of the school sexually assaulted her.

Detectives investigated her claim and on Aug. 6, 2019, the principal, identified by police as Damir (Dan) Ivankovic of Stoney Creek was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was released on a promise to appear and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said he was ordered to remain away from the school on home assignment.

On Dec. 12, Ivankovic was re-arrested and charged with two additional counts of sexual assault, two additional counts of sexual interference and one count of assault.

He was again released on a promise to appear and is expected to return to Hamilton court on Jan. 14, 2020.

Investigators allege that at least two female students at Ryerson Elementary School were sexually assaulted during the 2017 and 2018 school years.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Harold Harris at 905-540-6253.