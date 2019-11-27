

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hamilton police have charged a mother and a student following an altercation in the parking lot of a high school in which weapons were produced.

Police were called to the back parking lot of St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 for reports of a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers found a large crowd as well as an adult woman who was standing beside her vehicle.

Police say that further investigation has revealed that the woman had shown up at the school with an expandable baton after becoming upset about an earlier altercation involving her child off school property that had “migrated back to the school parking lot.”

Police say that the woman got into a verbal dispute with a student who was armed with a knife in the parking lot.

It is alleged that both the woman and the student threatened each other during the course of that altercation.

School officials were, however, able to subdue the situation before it escalated further and no injuries were reported.

The 38-year-old woman and the 17-year-old male student are both charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.