

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hamilton police say they are launching an international manhunt to find a murder suspect who fled the country hours after a man was gunned down outside a pool hall over the weekend.

Obsa Junedi-Mohamed, 29, was found without vital signs after being shot outside Boulevard Billiards on York Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Witnesses said Junedi-Mohamed had been involved in an argument with two males before he was shot.

Hamilton police have since identified a suspect as Ibrahim Issak-Hussen and he is now wanted for first-degree murder. He is from Hamilton and goes by the street name "Seesmo," police have said.

Investigators said they had not yet identified the suspect when he boarded a plane to Ethiopia on Sunday morning. Police learned about Issak-Hussen's flight though the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) Wednesday.

"Investigators will now engage in an international manhunt to locate Issak-Hussen and look into returning him to Ontario to stand trial," police said in a release Thursday.

Hamilton police said they found a white, four-door sedan, allegedly used as a getaway car, on Boston Crescent on the east mountain Wednesday afternoon and they obtained a warrant to search the vehicle.

Police said they are still looking to identify and speak with two males in connection with Junedi-Mohamed's killing, Hamilton's 10th homicide of the year.

One of them, a male who may go by the street name "Smallz," left the area in the sedan following the murder. He is described as an Asian male who was wearing a dark winter coat with fur trim on the hood.

The other male is a friend of the victim who goes by the street name "Koby" and was at the pool hall when Junedi-Mohamed was killed.

The driver of the sedan turned himself in to police on Sunday. He was taken into custody, but then released unconditionally following an interview with investigators.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.