Two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide and attempted murder in Stoney Creek in February have been arrested in Hungary, Hamilton Police Services (HPS) say.

On Saturday, June 12, Oliver Karafa, 28-years-old, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25-years-old, were arrested in Budapest by Hungarian police forces.

The couple has been wanted for the past three months for the murder of Tyler Pratt, 39, and the attempted murder of a woman.

On February 28, police responded to a shooting in the area of Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive shortly after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, HPS says they found the 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on the side of the road. The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. As officers were investigating, they discovered the body of Tyler Pratt.

The two victims knew each other, but police did not say how.

Within days, Hamilton police announced that Karafa and Li had fled the country to Eastern Europe. Police say the couple likely fled the country within 24 hours of the incident.

Li and Karafa are currently being held in custody in Hungary and the extradition process is underway, Hamilton Police say.