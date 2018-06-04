

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with vandalism that damaged a number of homes and businesses on Hamilton’s Locke Street in March.

On the night of March 3, a group of about 30 masked people dressed in black walked along the busy street and smashed the windows of homes, vehicles, and businesses, resulting in an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Some of the perpetrators carried a sign that read ‘We Are The Ungovernables,’ set off fireworks, and threw rocks.

Upon further investigation, police said they received evidence linking the vandalism to the Anarchist Book Fair event taking place at Westdale Secondary School that weekend.

On Friday, police announced that three suspects had been arrested in the case. Police also released photos of three others who were wanted in connection with the vandalism.

The outstanding suspects, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Lowell-Pelletier, 34-year-old David Prychitka, and 34-year-old Alexander Balch, were arrested on Monday, Hamilton police confirmed.

Police said they will face charges including unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.

The suspects are currently in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police have not said if any further arrests are forthcoming.