Hamilton police say that they have arrested a 34-year-old woman who allegedly escaped custody after ramming a cruiser in the city’s east end earlier this week.

Police issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of the suspect on Wednesday, noting that she was last seen headed east on Barton Street from Hamilton General Hospital and was wearing a hospital gown.

At the time, they said that she was wanted on six charges, including flight from police, escaping from lawful custody and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police confirmed that the suspect was arrested in the area of Augusta Street and John Street South the previous day.

The suspect has been identified as Mary Curran, 34.

“Thanks to timely tips from our community she was arrested without incident,” the news release notes. “Hamilton Police would like to extend our gratitude to the community for their continued cooperation and support in this matter.”