Hamilton police say they are dealing with an “active situation” after two people were killed in Stoney Creek on Saturday.

A person believed to be involved in the deaths is currently barricaded inside a residence, police say.

“Stay out of the area,” police tweeted. “Anyone living nearby must remain in their residence.”

Police initially tweeted about the incident just after 6 p.m. They said officers were conducting an investigation in the area of Jones Road and Barton Street.

No other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. More to come...