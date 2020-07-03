

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hamilton police have an increased presence along the city’s western waterfront today after two women were sexually assaulted by a man on a bicycle in separate incidents.

Both took place at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say that one of the incidents occurred near the city’s waterfront trail and Longwood Road while the other happened a short distance away in the vicinity of Churchill Park.

In both incidents, they say that a male suspect approached the victims from behind while riding a bicycle and proceeded to slap them in the buttocks.

He then continued on without looking back at the victims.

The suspect has been described as 20 to 30 years of age, about five-foot-nine with a slim build and dark collar-length hair. He was last seen wearing white running shoes.

Police say that they are asking any residents in the area to review surveillance cameras for possible images of the suspect.

“As parks are opening and Hamiltonians are taking advantage of the nice weather, Hamilton Police would like to remind citizens to enjoy their activities while keeping safety in mind,” a press release from police reads. “When possible, keep a charged cellphone on hand, stay in well-lit areas and be cognizant of the people around you.