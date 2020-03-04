Hamilton police ID victim of fatal shooting in Stoney Creek
Giorgio Barresi is seen in this photo confirmed to CTV News Toronto by neighbours.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 5:02PM EST
Hamilton police have identified the 42-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Stoney Creek on Monday night.
Police were called to the Portofino Place area just before 11 p.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics attended, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim has been identified as Stoney Creek resident Giorgio Barresi.
Speaking to reporters a day after the shooting, police said Barresi pulled into the driveway of his home when a gunman opened fire.
Police said there are multiple suspects and a four-door sedan were involved.
“Area residents are urged to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activities and to contact police,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.