

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Hamilton police have identified the 42-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Stoney Creek on Monday night.

Police were called to the Portofino Place area just before 11 p.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics attended, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as Stoney Creek resident Giorgio Barresi.

Speaking to reporters a day after the shooting, police said Barresi pulled into the driveway of his home when a gunman opened fire.

Police said there are multiple suspects and a four-door sedan were involved.

“Area residents are urged to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activities and to contact police,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.