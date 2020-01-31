

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Hamilton police have identified the city’s first homicide victim of the year.

Officers responded to a residence on Harvey Street, located in the area of Sanford Avenue North and Cannon Street East, at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and discovered a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He has since been identified by officers as 46-year-old David Stevens.

“(He) was unresponsive and CPR was performed by officers and paramedics,” investigators said in a news release. “The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Hamilton police said its officers travelled “out of town to locate and notify the victim’s next-of-kin,” but did not specify where.

“The family has asked for some privacy as they come to terms with their loss,” officers said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The home is a seven-bedroom rooming house, according to police. The other occupants of the residence have provided witness statements to investigators.

“Hamilton police victim services also responded and relocated the occupants of the house to a local hotel as the scene was secured pending a thorough forensic examination,” police said.

Police search for multiple suspects

Officers said they believe there were three male suspects who attended the Hamilton residence in a four-door silver-coloured sedan.

“Video technicians will be collecting surveillance video footage from the area,” police said. “A more detailed description of the suspects and vehicle will be shared once investigators have had a chance to review video and asses the information provided by witnesses.”

HPS Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the city's first homicide of 2020. Police believe 3 male suspects attended the scene in a silver 4-door sedan. Anyone with surveillance footage is urged to contact police by calling 905-546-4921. #HamOnt https://t.co/526JoUKKKl — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 30, 2020

Police said the motive behind the fatal shooting of Stevens is “unknown at this time” and added that no weapon has been recovered thus far.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-4921 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).