A 23-year-old man is Hamilton's latest murder victim.

Everton Frost, of Hamilton, died after being shot Sunday night in that city.

At 8:12 p.m., Hamilton Police and Hamilton Paramedic Service respended to a call reporting a shooting on Morris Avenue, which is located in the Crown Point West neighbourhood, near King Street East and Dunsmure Road.

Hamilton police said the are still trying to determine the events surrounding Frost's death, but believe the fatal shooting was "targeted."

James, a bystander who witnessed the aftermath of the fatal shooting, which he said occurred just off Glendale Avenue North, told CP24.com that first responders, notably paramedics, worked for more than 10 minutes to try to save the victim.

Despite their efforts, Frost, who police said was found in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton police, in a tweet, said there will be an increased police presence throughout the day as they investigate. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Police also asking the public to check any surveillance cameras in the surrounding area between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123, or Crime stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://crimestoppershamilton.com/.