Hamilton police investigating 10th homicide of the year
Hamilton Police are investigating its 10th homicide of the year after a man in his 20s was found dead.
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 8:33AM EDT
The incident happened early Sunday morning at an address on Binbrook Road, police said.
Police were reportedly called to a home due to a disturbance.
Several roads in the area are closed as police continue to investigate.
Police said it is early in the investigation and more details will be released as they become available.