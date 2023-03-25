Hamilton police’s homicide unit is investigating after a 53-year-old was found fatally shot inside a residence late Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the city’s Gibson neighbourhood, near Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street, shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday for a shooting that had just taken place inside a dwelling.

At the scene, officers located man who was deceased.

The victim has been identified as Robert Barberstock of Hamilton.

Investigators believe this was a “targeted attack” and say are looking for three to four male suspects who were seen fleeing from the scene. Descriptions of the suspects are not currently available.

Less than 30 minutes after being called to the fatal shooting, emergency responders were advised of a man with a serious leg injury at the Red Rose Motel at 553 Queenston Rd.

There, a 38-year-old man was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton police are investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and are working to determine if it is related to the murder that took place Friday,just west of Wilson Road and south of Wentworth Street north.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3843, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.