A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting Sunday night in Hamilton.

The incident, which Hamilton Police Service said they believed is "targeted," happened on Sunday night in the Crown Point West neighbourhood, near King Street East and Dunsmure Road.

The homicide squad is investigating.

Hamilton police, in a tweet, said there will be an increased police presence throughout the day and are advising people to avoid the area.

Investigators have not said if they have anyone in custody.

Police have also not released any details about suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4925, or Crime stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://crimestoppershamilton.com/.

More to come. This is a developing story.