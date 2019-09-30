

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a male was found deceased inside a Hamilton residence on Sunday night.

Hamilton police and paramedics were called to a home on Queenston Road near Nash Road North in response to reports of a medical incident at around 10:00 p.m.

When first responders arrived to the scene, a male was located deceased.

Hamilton police have deemed the incident a homicide, which will be the 8th one of the year for this city.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.