Hamilton police investigating latest homicide after man found dead in residence
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 6:29AM EDT
Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a male was found deceased inside a Hamilton residence on Sunday night.
Hamilton police and paramedics were called to a home on Queenston Road near Nash Road North in response to reports of a medical incident at around 10:00 p.m.
When first responders arrived to the scene, a male was located deceased.
Hamilton police have deemed the incident a homicide, which will be the 8th one of the year for this city.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.