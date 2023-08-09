Hamilton police issue shelter in place order as they investigate domestic incident with potential firearm
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2023 11:01AM EDT
Hamilton police are asking residents in the area of 468 Ottawa Street North to shelter in place as officers investigate a domestic incident involving a potential firearm.
Police issued the warning at 10:40 a.m. They’re also asking all non-residents to avoid the area.
It’s unclear if any injuries have been reported.